The 2019 Cannes Film Festival was another occasion for the actress to show off her style credentials. One of her most stunning choices was this George Hobeika bridal gown – a beautiful study in floaty fantasy.

Priyanka Chopra may count Mimi Cuttrell and Cristina Ehrlich amongst her personal stylists but it’s obvious that she has given a lot of her own input into her style evolution and we’re looking forward to her next red carpet appearances, that’s for sure!