Priyanka Chopra admits she loves to steal Nick Jonas’ clothes - pic

Priyanka Chopra had to put her own twist on the ‘how it’s started vs. how it’s going’ meme that’s been going around Twitter and Instagram, and hers definitely takes the cake for most relatable.

We’re already used to the star posting the most stunning photos of her and her husband, Nick Jonas. Whether they’re wowing fans with their red carpet looks or snuggling at home in something casual, every picture Priyanka posts is absolute couple goals. Still, this most recent upload is something that every girl can relate to, when it comes to stealing their boyfriend’s clothes.

Chopra posted a picture out on the streets of Germany, staying safe in her mask while social distancing. As for her outfit, the actress was wearing a matching cream set that looks insanely comfy along with a black beanie, red gloves, and some white booties. And of course, she’s got her dog, Diana, right by her side, dressed a lot less casually in a dramatic pink tutu.

While you’d never know it from the picture, it turns out the off-white sweat suit Priyanka is rocking is actually from her husband’s closet. After uploading the photo showing off her street style, the Quantico star went over to her stories to let fans in on the joke. She posted some “where it started” vs “where it ended up” comparison photos of her and Nick, which is when her followers realized that they’ve seen this outfit before. “Love stealing your clothes,” she wrote, tagging her husband along with some laughing emojis.

Since they’re not together right now, the next best thing is stealing Jonas’ hoodie so that Priyanka can feel close to her man--plus, she looks just as good--if not better--in his clothes.

©Priyanka Chopra





Nick and Priyanka are one of the most sought after couples in Hollywood, which makes it hard to believe that they almost never got married in the first place.

Back in 2019, the actress admits she “judged a book by its cover,” which almost caused her to pass up the love of her life. “I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be,” the 36-year-old said during the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.

Luckily for Nick, he ended up surprising the star--who is 10 years his senior--which led to their undeniable love story.

“When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,‘”she explained. “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want, whenever I want and he always supports me.”

Clearly, that includes taking whatever she wants from his closet.