The world of fashion and philanthropy collided in a dazzling display of glamour and goodwill at the DKMS Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Among the many stars who graced the event, Priyanka Chopra turned heads and left a lasting impression on the red carpet.

Priyanka, at 41, exuded timeless elegance and unmatched poise as she arrived at the gala in a metallic emerald gown that oozed sophistication. The gown shows her impeccable fashion sense, showcasing her ability to combine glamour with a hint of sensuality.

©GettyImages



Priyanka Chopra exudes timeless elegance in a metallic emerald gown at the DKMS Gala

The striking metallic emerald color highlighted her olive skin tone, making her the center of attention. One of the most eye-catching features of Priyanka’s ensemble was the daring thigh-high slit that added a dash of allure to her look. The cut-out in the midriff area revealed a glimpse of her toned abs and added a contemporary edge to the classic silhouette. This gown was a bold fashion statement that only someone of Priyanka’s caliber could pull off with such grace and confidence.

The dress was further elevated by a one-shoulder cape that elegantly flowed to the floor. This stunning addition gave her ensemble an ethereal quality, making her look like a true goddess on the red carpet.

Completing her attire, Priyanka chose open-toe gold heels that perfectly complemented the metallic emerald hue of her gown. Her fashion choices demonstrated her attention to detail, as every element of her outfit was in perfect harmony.

Her tresses were styled straight and sleek, cascading down her back with an air of sophistication. This classic hairstyle allowed her to showcase her natural beauty and let her gown shine.

The versatile actress in the makeup department, known for her role in “The Citadel,” opted for a refined look. She accentuated her lips with a matte nude lipstick. Her eyes complemented her lip color as she applied a subtle brown eyeshadow, making her magnetic gaze even more enchanting.

The DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street is a fashion extravaganza and an event with a profound purpose. DKMS is an international nonprofit bone marrow donor center with a mission statement focused on fighting cancer and other blood disorders.