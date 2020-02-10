Salma Hayek’s dazzling Oscars headpiece wasn't actually a tiara

Salma Hayek isn’t a Princess, but she’s definitely Hollywood royalty and looked as such on Sunday at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The Frida star hit the red carpet wearing a dazzling tiara-like accessory by Boucheron. As it turns out, the actress’ sparkling headpiece wasn’t actually a headpiece after at all, but rather a necklace. The French luxury jewelry company noted that the mom of one wore the stunning Feuilles de Laurier necklace “in her own style.” The gorgeous piece is set with mother of pearl and South Sea cultured pearls, and is paved with diamonds on white gold. Aside from the necklace, Salma also wore matching earrings and a statement piece on her arm.

Salma Hayek turned the necklace into a sparkling headpiece

The 53-year-old actress was a vision in white wearing a custom Gucci gown. The one-shoulder silk georgette design featured draping on the bodice and sleeve, in addition to a crystal strap and front slit. After getting all glammed up for the 2020 Oscars, Salma was admittedly running late to the awards show. Alongside a photo of her look, she wrote, “Late for the #Oscars but almost there! ✨.”

The actress, pictured with Oscar Isaac, joked that she finally held an Oscar on the stage

Once at the ceremony, Salma reunited with her close friend Penélope Cruz. “OMG we were so hungry...... 🍽 @PenelopeCruzOficial✨,” she captioned a photo of the two of them eating. Ahead of the Oscars, the Mexican-born actress expressed her excitement over presenting at the show with Penélope. Attached to a throwback photo, Salma wrote: “💖💛This Sunday Penelope and I are not presenting together but we are ✨ BOTH ✨ presenting again, and I am so excited to see her!” Salma presented the Sound Editing award with Star Wars’ Oscar Issac during the ceremony. While on stage, she held the actor’s hand telling the star-studded audience that she can now “say that I’ve held an Oscar on this stage.”