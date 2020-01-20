America Ferrera shows off her baby bump in sleek black gown at the SAG Awards

America Ferrera has two special dates for the SAG Awards! The 35-year-old actress (and mommy-to-be) showed off her stunning pregnancy glow as she walked the red carpet on Sunday, January 19. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos and rocked a sleek form-fitting black gown. The Superstore actress turned heads on the red carpet by showing some leg action with her deep slit dress. America was channeling old Hollywood glam as she added extra sparkle and shine to her look with a pearl headband over her beehive hairstyle.

©GettyImages



America Ferrera put her baby bump on display during the 2020 SAG Awards

Loading the player...

The actress kept her glam chic as she did a deep smoky eye with exaggerated liner and a nude lip. America’s husband Ryan Piers Williams was the perfect complement to her style as he wore a handsome dark suit. America and Ryan’s date night came after they kicked off their 2020 with some amazing news.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.” In the photo, America looks down at her baby bump as Ryan and their one-year-old son Sebastian place their hands on her tummy. In 2019, America opened up about how becoming a mom brought her and her husband closer together and changed the dynamic of their family. “It’s absolutely changed us as individuals. It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it’s been just the two of us, and we’ve had an amazing life together,” she told Health.”

©@americaferrera



America and her husband Ryan are expecting baby number two in 2020

“I don’t know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again. We’ve traveled to many wonderful places, and we’ve seen many things—and just getting to imagine that somewhere down the line everything that we’ve already done and seen, Baz will be seeing for the first time...it’s amazing,” the mom said.