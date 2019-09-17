America Ferrera shares a secret fashion hack after getting stung by a bee

America Ferrera might have gotten stung by a bee, but no way was that going to stop her from making a glam appearance on the red carpet. The 35-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere ofSuperstore’s new fifth season, and with the help of stylist Karla Welch, she slipped into a floral hot pink dress teamed with light gray pumps. If it weren’t for her candor on social media one would never know of her secret fashion hack – a gauze pad from CVS.

America was all smilles on the red carpet event for Superstore

That’s right! America shared a close up of her shoes and signaled where the pad was sitting between her foot and heels and wrote, “Gauze protecting [bee emoji] sting on foot: CVS.” ﻿One can hardly see the pad peeking through but next thing we know the mother-of-one is laying on the couch with a crippeld foot and she captioned, “This [bee emoji] sting is no joke #laidup.”

And for those who thought she might’ve been exaggerating, the Honduran-American actress gave a closer look at the bee sting which happened to be right by the ball of her foot. Youch! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star went on to share she had to be sent home and wrote, “For everyone who thinks I’m crazy… this is what the [bee emoji] sting did to me! I can’t step on my foot.”

The actress showed a close up of her fashion hack: a gauze from CVS

But even though walking in her shoes must have been painful, the Latina activist totally kept her cool and smiled at the cameras while photographers aimed to take her pictures. Surely, America is excited about the show’s new season as her former Ugly Betty co-star, Justina Machado is set to join her on the set and will play the role of Maya, the new district manager who “makes Amy start thinking about her own future in a way that also forces Jonas and Amy to think about where they’re coming from and what they want,” showrunner Gabe Miller told TV Line.

Stay tuned for the new season of Superstore on September 26 on NBC!

