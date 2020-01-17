The temperatures are frigid, but royal ladies are stepping out in style nonetheless. Queens, Duchesses and Princesses are dressing in everything from chic, sophisticated coats, sleek knee-high boots and cool, velvet pieces. This week, Kate Middleton, who turned 38 last week, inspired cold-weather style while in Bradford with her husband, Prince William. Her dress made headlines for how elegant yet affordable it was.

Queen Letizia proved she’s still the queen of style in 2020 with two supremely chic outfits. Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria opted for the cool factor in a velvet navy suit.

Scroll through the gallery to see these and more noteworthy looks.