Queen Letizia is spotted in the perfect summer fashion look

As Spain continues the process of re-opening, King Felipe and Queen Letizia remain cautious when attending public events. On Monday, June 8, the royal couple stepped out for a socially-distanced visit to a sports center in Madrid. Letizia appeared looking chic in a fashionable look that said summer sophistication. The 47-year-old donned a pristine, ivory-toned suit featuring a tailored jacket and cropped wide-leg pants teamed with a beige polka-dot top. She completed her look with another summery detail – a pair of matching espadrille wedges from Mint & Rose.

©GettyImages



The royal couple stepped out to a sporting event in Madrid

Letizia wore her hair down and sleek and kept her accessories minimal. The one highly-important accessory she wasn’t wearing was the face mask we’ve watched her wear with recent outfits. Instead, she carried it in her hand and thus remained distant from other attendees.

©GettyImages



The stylish royal has a sweet spot for cropped wide-leg trousers

Time and time again, the mom-of-two has proven she has a sweet spot in her closet for wide-leg trousers. Ahead of her latest look, the former journalist wore a similar pair of pants for an all-black look in which they finalized the tenth day of mourning for the COVID-19 victims. Last month, the Spanish government declared an official 10-day mourning period starting May 27 through June 5 to pay tribute to the over 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

After more than a week of somber outfits, Letizia’s latest outing is the first time we see her wear a light-colored ensemble signaling toward summer. It feels somewhat symbolic as warm weather continues to rise, and the world hopes for lighter days ahead. Perhaps the carrying of her mask rather than wearing it is a nod to Spain easing its lockdown measures.

©GettyImages



Letizia’s cropped trousers felt fresh thanks to a slight flare

It’s likely that from now on, we can expect Letizia to spread more summer-dressing inspiration with a mix of flowy dresses and chic, effortless pieces we love to see on her.