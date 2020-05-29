Queen Elizabeth’s coronation heels are making a stylish comeback in honor of her anniversary

At 94 years old, Queen Elizabeth is still making fashion headlines. Not only is her wardrobe the ultimate rainbow closet, but she’s one of the originals to still rock head scarfs, and now she’s influencing in the shoe department. How so? Well, the heels she wore on the day of her coronation to become Queen on June 2, 1953, are making a stylish comeback thanks to Roger Vivier’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni. The heels Her Majesty wore on that historic day were designed by the iconic French designer himself.

©Roger Vivier



These were the heels the French designer created for Her Majesty

Although her heels were hardly visible due to her ceremonial gown’s floor-length silhouette, Roger Vivier made sure the shoes were extra special and fit for a queen. The Queen’s heels were quite significant and symbolic as they were crafted in fine kidskin gold leather and were adorned with sparkly rubies.

©GettyImages



The Queen’s coronation took place on June 2, 1953

The precious gems covered the heel and upper leather, which reflected the fleur-de-lys that decorates the St Edward Crown and the Imperial State Crown worn by Her Majesty on the day. Additionally, the shoe expert made sure of the British Monarch’s comfort by creating a hidden platform within.

Although Queen Elizabeth’s custom shoes were a one-off, in honor of the 67th Anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation, the French label’s Gherardo Felloni is bringing them back with a modernized version. The heels form part of his SS20 collection, and like the originals will feature a delicate fleur de Lys motif on the front and a high heel fully covered in crystals. The heel is also much slimmer compared to the shoes worn by Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandmother.

©@rogervivier



The updated version features a slimmer, more modern heel

If you’re looking to add glamour to your shoe closet, the new 2020 version of the Queen’s heels will be available for purchase on June 2. Surely they’ll have you feeling like a true queen!