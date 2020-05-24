If you’ve ever wondered why people are so fascinated with royals, perhaps you should consider the fact that even though we’re living in modern times, some of them are still wearing the gorgeous princess gowns and sparkly tiaras often associated with fairytales. Aside the fact they married real life princes, Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle both wore tiaras on their wedding day, as did their cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie. The gorgeous heirlooms the British Royal family wears today have been passed down from generations beginning with the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, and so forth.

And in case you’ve ever wondered about the stunning headpieces they wear on those special occasions, we’ve rounded up some details to feed your royals obsession. In honor of International Tiara Day on May 24, jewelry expert and gemologist Grant Mobley talks of some of the most spectacular tiaras in the British Royal Family.