Queen Letizia stuns at her first engagement of the New Year

New decade, same flawless style! Queen Letizia stunned attending the Pascua Militar 2020 on Monday, January 6. The mom of two stepped out donning a royal blue coat dress for the Military Easter, also known as the New Year's Military Parade, in Madrid. Letizia was the epitome of sophistication wearing a floor-length number that featured a v-neck and lapel collar. The striking wrap-like design showed off the 47-year-old royal’s toned legs with a daring front opening as she walked.

©GettyImages



Queen Letizia stunned at the military parade on January 6

The ever-stylish Queen swept her dark tresses up into an intricate chignon with loose strands in the front, while accessorizing her look with a pair of earrings that featured a pearl surrounded by diamonds and sapphires. According to fan accounts, Princess Leonor’s mother has not publicly worn the jewels since 2004 at her pre-wedding gala dinner. The earrings, which previously belonged to the Countess of Barcelona, were an engagement gift from her in-laws, Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos, in 2003. On Monday, the doting mom also wore her Karen Hallam ring that was given to her by her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Letizia completed her ensemble with her black Magrit pumps

©GTres



The Spanish royals were seen leaving Letizia’s father's house on Three Kings Day

The New Year's Military Parade is held annually on January 6, Epiphany Day, which celebrates when the three Kings brought gifts to baby Jesus. The ceremony calls for formal attire. The outing marked Letizia’s first royal engagement of the New Year. Later in the day, the monarchs, along with Princess Leonor, were pictured departing Letizia’s father Jesus Ortiz’s home, where they traditionally celebrate Three Kings Day. The royal couple changed out of their formalwear from earlier. Letizia looked holiday-ready wearing a blazer over an outfit that featured a ruffled black organza neck. Meanwhile, Felipe was dressed down in a casual blue jacket and button down. Leonor was spotted in the backseat of the car.