Rihanna is yet another celebrity to get on board the vintage train. For the premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles, the singer went for a Japanese-inspired look in a kimono style coat from the spring-summer 1995 Misia Diva collection by John Galliano. The Barbadian singer had picked up the stylish item at William Vintage, the famous designer vintage boutique in Marylebone, London.

The design was first worn by model Marie Sophie-Wilson during one of the British-Spaniard’s first catwalk shows back in the nineties. Showing off her shapely legs, Rihanna paired it with diamond and onyx necklaces, Manolo Blahnik sandals and a small Jimmy Choo purse.