Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Fans are celebrating the premiere of “Black Panther 2.” The film’s all star cast delivered gorgeous dresses and outfits at the film’s Hollywood premiere, with Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira all leaving a memorable impression.
RELATED:
Rihanna shares details about her and A$AP Rocky’s son; He’s ‘happy’ and ‘funny’
Rihanna, who released a song for the film, also made an appearance with her partner A$AP Rocky, wearing a coordinated outfit that viewers loved.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the evening’s best looks:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!