Fans are celebrating the premiere of “Black Panther 2.” The film’s all star cast delivered gorgeous dresses and outfits at the film’s Hollywood premiere, with Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira all leaving a memorable impression.

Rihanna, who released a song for the film, also made an appearance with her partner A$AP Rocky, wearing a coordinated outfit that viewers loved.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the evening’s best looks: