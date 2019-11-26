Johanna Ortiz x H&M is the fashion collab we've been waiting for

H&M’s latest designer collaboration has us jumping up and down with excitement! The fast-fashion retailer has announced a pre-drop with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, a celebrity favorite among Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more. No joke, we’re counting down until December 3 when four exclusive dress styles will be released in select stores and online, with the main collection dropping in March 2020. The frocks are just as covetable as you’d imagine, cognitive of Johanna’s chic and feminine silhouettes and statement floral prints.

©@H&M



Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz is a favorite among celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and more

The prints surfaced from Johanna's archive are called, Wild Roses, Orchid Paradise, Cacatua and Coquelicots, and live on warm yellow, dusty pink, forest green, and coral-infused dark brown canvases. In an official statement the celebrated designer explained, “The prints all come from my obsession with the flowers, the palm trees and the beautiful colors I am blessed to see out the window when I wake up at home in Cali, in my native Colombia. The imprint of Latin America and its uniquely festive atmosphere is something that can be felt in each Johanna Ortiz design, so I’m thrilled that so many women in the world will have a little piece of Colombia in their wardrobes thanks to the Johanna Ortiz x H&M collaboration.”

©@H&M



The pre-drop includes four exclusive dresses, out December 3

From the likes of the pre-drop we have no doubt the rest of her looks will transport you to the tropics in the most fashionable way. In an interview with H&M’s online magazine, Johanna shared what she’s most looking forward to about with this collab: “I’m most excited about the fact that I’m taking a bit of my design and a bit of Colombia and reaching a new audience of women. I think that’s really satisfying.”

©@H&M



The Cali-native wants customers to wear her designs everywhere from weddings to home

©@H&M



The pre-drop abounds with Johanna's flirty and feminine silhouettes and statement floral prints

But before you jump to conclusions that these styles are solely meant to be worn on special occasions, the Cali-native asserted, “I don’t want my designs to only be for going to a wedding or a garden party, they can be worn to a bar or for hosting a dinner at home too — I want these designs to be a part of your wardrobe. Wear them with flats and no makeup. It works. It’s just embracing being feminine.”



Related Video: Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards Loading the player...