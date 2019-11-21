It’s never a dull moment when it comes to scoping out royal fashion. Kate Middleton, Crown Princess Mary and more royal ladies stunned in a series of glam and fall-ready looks. This week, Princess Charlene of Monaco gave us not one but two minimalist looks to covet. The mother-of-two made a case for sharp suiting with an all-white ensemble and a black and white look. Fellow Monaco royal Princess Alexandra of Hanover evoked cool-girl style in a black and brown get-up to celebrate National Day.

The 20-year-old turned to one of Meghan Markle’s favorite garbs – a belted trench inspired dress. Moreover, Princess Sofia of Sweden proved that an elegant black dress continues to be the go-to for timeless, elevated dressing.