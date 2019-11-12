Sofia Vergara demonstrates how to do high-low fashion with her latest #OOTD

Sofia Vergara just proved how accessories can make or break any look. On Wednesday, October 9, the 47-year-old stepped out in West Hollywood for a treatment at a skincare clinic donning a casual #OOTD made up of jeans and a t-shirt. What’s so cool about her look? The Modern Family star struck the perfect balance of high-low fashion by combining her casual get-up which is valued at a total of $37.50 (that’s less than a date at the movies!) with high-end accessories including a quilted Chanel bag and show-stopping Saint Laurent platform heels.

©Grosby Group



Sofia wore a gray tee and cropped boyfriend jeans from her fashion line, Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara



Although she was seen off-duty, the superstar made sure not to leave her heels behind and instantly elevated her look with a pair of blue croc-embossed Tribute platforms, which unfortunately are already sold out!

As for the rest of her ensemble, the gorgeous Colombiana appeared to be donning a gray shirt and ripped boyfriend jeans from her clothing line at Wal-Mart, Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara. The Hot Pursuit actress looked to be wearing a similar style to the Evil Eye Embroidered Crewneck tee which like its name, features an evil eye graphic across the front and retails for $9.99. Meanwhile, her cropped baby blues are priced at just $27.50.

©Grosby Group



Sofia teamed her casual look with a Chanel bag and Saint Laurent platform heels



Being the most-paid actress on television (she made $44.1 Million in 2019!), it makes total sense for Sofia to rock her riches in the form of luxe accessories, but it’s the way she styles them that wins our vote for best-effortlessly-dressed.



Aside from looking fresh-faced and makeup-free, which makes complete sense ahead of getting a skincare treatment, Sofia’s long, glossy locks were on full display while she made her way to her appointment. Perhaps that and the fact that she keeps her face protected from the sun are her secrets to being ageless!

