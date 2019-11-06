Jennifer Lopez celebrates every major event with this sparkly accessory

It’s no secret thatJennifer Lopez likes to infuse her everyday life with a bit of glam. The 50-year-old superstar is known for her sparkly, bedazzled tumblers. Whether she’s running an errand, enjoying a workout or she’s on the set of her latest flick, Jennifer is always seen taking a sip of water from her “bling cups.” And now, fans get to see just how extensive her collection is.

©@jlo



Jennifer Lopez has ‘bling cups’ for her career milestones

The Hustlers actress took to her social media stories to share a picture of her tumbler collection. “The year in bling cups!!,” she captioned the photo, which featured five different bedazzled cups. Each honors a different project JLo did this past year, including her stint on World of Dance, her Las Vegas residency, the It’s My Party tour and her last two additions are for her latest flicks Hustlers and Marry Me.

Fans noticed the entertainer’s choice of cup a few years ago when she stepped out carrying a Starbucks tumbler decked out in shiny crystals. Said cup was reportedly a gift from her celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein who bought the cup from TaylorMade Bling, a brand that creates sparkly designs. “You always see her with the paparazzi, getting photographed, and she’s always holding a water cup in her hand,” she previously told Refinery29. “Why does she have to have a Starbucks cup? Let’s get her THE Starbucks cup.”

©GettyImages



The 50-year-old entertainer is always spotted using the cups while on set

The cups, which are decorated with 100% Swarovski crystals, have become a staple in JLo’s accessories. Most recently, the star posted a video of herself enjoying a workout. Beside her stood the sparkly cup that TBH, deserves a social media account of its own.

Here’s to JLo continuing to be fab!

