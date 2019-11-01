Angelina Jolie is a modern Hollywood icon. In addition to her exotic beauty and raw talent that has won her an array of awards as both an actress and director, she's captivated us for over 20 years with her unique style. From her early days on the red carpet, rocking Gothic ensembles, to her sophisticated dress choices of today, this member of Hollywood royalty has left us breathless on more than one occasion. We've put together a retrospective of her style, always evolving, always on trend. Are you ready?

