When it comes to timeless, chic and sophisticated style, Jackie Kennedy, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Obama and Princess Diana all correspond within the sartorial category. As a former first lady, Jackie O will forever remain as the style icon to first merge politics and fashion. Princess Dee, a.k.a “The People’s Princess’” playful yet timeless fashion sense continues to influence today. Adding to the list is former first lady Michelle Obama, whose bright and bold dresses were a breath of fresh air during her time in The White House.

Meanwhile, Angelina has placed herself as one of Hollywood’s most effortlessly elegant stars. Although they’re each praised for their individual styles, there is one accessory that ties them all together, and that is Cartier’s iconic Tank watch. Available in an array of colors and styles, this luxurious accessory has managed to gain the attention of these four influential women. Keep scrolling to learn more about their affinity for this luxurious watch.