See the royal-approved trend Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia rocked

Fall calls for leather weather and royals have caught on to the chic, buttery soft trend. On Thursday October, 24, Queen Letizia rocked her favorite color and fashion label, Boss, in the means of a sophisticated ruby pencil skirt during her visit in Seoul, South Korea. Only one day after, Meghan Markle slipped into the same luxe number, which retails for $595 for a discussion over gender equality with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle.

Queen Letizia wore the skirt during an engagement in South Korea

Both royals were on the same fashion wavelength, however, they each took a different approach as to how they styled their skirts. Meghan opted for a monochrome ensemble by pairing her “work skirt,” as described on Nordstrom.com, with a deep red V-neck that falls within the same color palette and matching suede pumps. The 38-year-old added a retro feel to her look as she wore her hair up in a ‘60s-inspired bouffant with loose, face-framing strands.

On the other hand, the Queen of Spain teamed hers with an elegant white blouse featuring statement balloon sleeves. As Meghan did a day after, she also coordinated with her leather skirt and wore red suede pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the fall- appropriate Boss number one day later

With leather being a top trend for fall, this particular piece falls under a “favorites” category for these two stylish royals. We’ve previously seen Prince Harry’s wife rock the exact garment in a forest green hue last fall during a visit to Brighton in October 2018. The former Suits star took a similar approach the second time around as she also paired it with a matching green top a year ahead.

Pencil leather skirts have become a wardrobe staple for their edgy and timeless appeal – not to mention they’re perfectly adaptable for social engagements and work-appropriate functions, which explains why royals trust in the must-have item.

