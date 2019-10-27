Floral print dresses are a great choice for spring and summer looks. But they shouldn't just be reserved for these times of the year. They are great in the fall too - equally comfortable, stylish and flattering.

The wrap dress style is great for all body types. Long styles, which reach to the floor have a bohemian touch. We also have the midi, with a length between knee and ankle, which is very versatile for a multitude of occasions.

Designer Emilia Wickstead, is the woman behind the midi version that Kate Middleton wore for her visit to the Back to Nature garden, a space that she helped design at the Royal Horticultural Society in Wisley. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled with this design, ideal for the occasion and a clear inspiration for these fall days.