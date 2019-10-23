With Paris Fashion Week coming to an end, we’d like to take a moment to spotlight the Latinas that reigned both the street style scene and the catwalks. Everyone from Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Camila Cabello to Dominican models Lineisy Montero and Hiandra Martinez have given a reason to love fall dressing during the past week. And even though designers are presenting collections for spring, there were some celebrity street style looks we can definitely get behind right now.

Check out the gallery for a round up of some of our favorite Latinas representing at PFW.