For $120, you can achieve Jennifer Aniston´s comfortable, smart and stylish look

When it comes to finding looks that fit a wide range of occasions, options can include everything from classic blazer suits and pants to cute casual dresses (accessorized correctly, of course). However, color also becomes an important part of the formula, and if you ask Jennifer Aniston, black and white basics should be at the core. Get ready for a master class on how to make your fashion that much more versatile, à la Jen Aniston.

©Getty Images



The actress uses every occasion to wear black outfits, her obvious favorite

Another reason the actress loves these two colors? Her vision of a perfect outfit is one that can seamlessly flow from day to night. For a press conference at The Morning Show, Jen wore a black flannel with a round neck and short sleeves, pairing it with nude sandals that have long been a part of her repertoire on and off the red carpet. The trendy touch? Culottes with hems a few inches above the ankles. Yes, it's elegant and functional. See how you can emulate the look for less than $120!

The warrior

©Boden



A black T-shirt is a basic must-have in any wardrobe

If you still don't have a black T-shirt in your closet, check out our suggestion of this neither too baggy, nor too tight shirt, made with a soft cotton and modal blend. Boden ($35).

Fall trends

©Topshop



Culottes have become a powerful fashion statement for the fall-winter season

The fall-winter catwalks have already warned us about this: long shorts will take over the cold days and will be the ideal piece for both formal and informal events. This pleated design favors almost all body shapes. Topshop ($55).

High nudist

©Amazon



High and open-toe sandals are elegant for any time of the day

Glam up your look with sandals like these Karrie model by Dream Pairs, with a heel of approximately 4.5'' and a synthetic sole. Amazon ($25.99).



So there you have it! A pragmatic inspiration far removed from risky combinations that will be effective and of course, très chic.

