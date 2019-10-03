Priyanka Chopra's secret to transforming her looks into true fashion hits is confidence. Once again, the celeb gave proof of this at Beautycon in Los Angeles, where she surprised everyone with the daring combination of a white pant suit by Victoria Beckham and a transparent black blouse with laced neck by Christopher Bu.

Letting the blazer flaps cover her chest in a casual way, the unquestionable sensual touch was achieved by using the top au naturel. If you're looking to recreate this look at home, scroll through to see some of our top picks.