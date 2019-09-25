Selena Gomez wants you to chase your dreams in new Puma campaign for Cali Chase sneaker

Selena Gomez wants you to chase your dreams with her latest Puma campaign for the new Cali Chase sneakers. The 27-year-old began chasing hers at an early age and wants to inspire her fans to do the same. The new iteration of the Cali franchise features Selena’s go-to sneaker, which is a women’s-specific silhouette with a playful stacked sole, a classic white leather upper and a bold pop of color on the Puma formstrip.

Selena debuts the new Puma Cali Chase sneaker campaign



The California sneaker first debuted in the ‘80s but continues to be a signature of the brand. In the new campaign images, Selena appears dressed in head-to-toe black Puma selects including a hoodie, cropped athletic trousers and the latest Cali edition.

The I Can’t Get Enough singer has worked with the sneaker giant for a few seasons. Her SS19 collaboration was inspired by her upbringing in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas and the fast-paced life she leads today in Los Angeles.

The Cali Chase features a classic white leather upper and a bold pop of color on the Puma formstrip

Speaking about the covetable collection, the mega star said, “I’m in love with this collection, because it’s inspired by my life. I obviously wanted to create something that matches my lifestyle and that shows the real me – I’ve said it before, I need something that’s comfortable and flattering, pieces that I can just put on and give the impression it took me hours to plan.”

She added, ”My favorite thing about it is that it gives different nods to me, to my history. The graphics show the places that hold a special piece in my heart, my birthday, my tattoos, my identity.”

Although The Dead Don’t Die actress isn’t as social media active as she once was, there’s no question she continues to flourish in her career and within the philanthropic worlds. The Cali Chase will be available in-stores and online at PUMA.com on October 1st and will retail for $80.00.

