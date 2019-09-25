Selena Gomez wants you to chase your dreams in new Puma campaign for Cali Chase sneaker
Selena Gomez wants you to chase your dreams with her latest Puma campaign for the new Cali Chase sneakers. The 27-year-old began chasing hers at an early age and wants to inspire her fans to do the same.
The California sneaker first debuted in the ‘80s but continues to be a signature of the brand. In the new campaign images, Selena appears dressed in head-to-toe black Puma selects including a hoodie, cropped athletic trousers and the latest Cali edition.
The new iteration of the Cali franchise features Selena’s go-to sneaker, which is a women’s-specific silhouette with a playful stacked sole, a classic white leather upper and a bold pop of color on the Puma formstrip.
Selena Gomez is obsessed with corsets and these stunning looks are here to prove it
Selena Gomez’s major fashion moment in hot pink ensemble and sequined heels
Selena Gomez pairs pink bikini with denim overalls for the perfect summer outfit
Best red carpet looks at the Academy Museum Gala: Selena Gomez, Eiza González, and more
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas