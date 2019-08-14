Sofia Vergara’s fierce look on the set of 'Modern Family' proves this trend is a winner for all

When it comes to animal print, leopard print is like the gift that keeps on giving. There are countless ways you can wear it, and no matter how often you do, it never gets old. And speaking of, Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to take part in the trend. The Colombian actress took her love for the timeless print and stepped out in a long sleeve blouse in a classic style to the set of Modern Family. The 46-year-old appeared for the first day of filming the show’s 11th and final season ready to play her role.

©GrosbyGroup



The Colombiana donned a timeless animal printed blouse and black skinnies

Tucked under a pair of skin-tight skinny jeans, Sofia’s bold and charismatic character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, wears the button-up blouse with total confidence while adding inches to her frame with sky-high stilettos. Sofia looked beautiful as always with her signature honey-hued tresses parted down the middle.

Although Joe Manganiello’s wife was in character, there’s no doubt Gloria’s wardrobe is inspired by the actress’ as we can easily see her donning similar looks as those worn by the show’s Latina star.

©GrosbyGroup



Of course, she stepped into a pair of sky-high stilettos to complete her effortlessly sexy look

Just a few days earlier, the mother-of-one was captured wearing a flirty cheetah-print dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline and perfect midi hem. Like her character, Gloria, she teamed the sexy number with a pair of tall platform heels and a chain-strap Gucci crossbody.

Back in January, Sofia took a different approach on animal print and rocked a tiger-like coat by Proenza Schouler while out and about in Los Angeles. Worn over a jeans-and-cami ensemble, the gorgeous Colombiana gave a master class on how a single bold item can instantly elevate any look. Of course, she didn’t step out without her heels, which further upped the ante of her look for dinner that night.

So next time you're looking for a fierce new piece to add to your wardrobe, look to Sofia Vergara and opt for animal print!

