Angelina Jolie and her godmother take on Parisian elegance with a series of twinning looks
Angelina Jolie traveled to Paris to fulfill her duties as brand ambassador for Guerlain.
The brunette beauty has stunned with a slew of chic and stylish outfits while coordinating with her godmother, fellow actress Jacqueline Bisset.
The mother-of-six has teamed her looks wtih statement accessories – incuding this adorable box bag.
The 44-year-old star knows how to style timeless basics such as a pair of bright white trousers and a classic grey top.
