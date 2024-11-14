Michelle Obama is diving into the world of dating in an unexpected way

Michelle Obama is rejoining the world of dating. But, fans of her and Barack Obama's relationship needn't worry — the former First Lady will helping older singles get back to the dating world, this time with some much-needed guidance.

Michelle is one of the executive producers of "The Later Daters," a reality dating series that will air on Netflix. The show will center on seniors looking for love, uniting them with a dating coach who will help them find more success in love.

The trailer was recently released showing that six singles will be featured on the first season and will be paired with different singles on various blind dates.

"The Later Daters" features interviews with the singles and their children, as they all work together to help them embark on this new stage of their lives with success. Singles are also joined by a professional, who is featured on the trailer and gets to know them in hopes of helping them find the best versions of themselves they can bring out on their dates.

You can check out the trailer below

More details about 'The Later Daters'

"The Later Daters" is produced by Higher Ground Media, a company founded by Michelle and Barack Obama, responsible for movies and programs like "Leave the World Behind" and "Becoming," a documentary trailing Michelle as she completed the book tour for her first memoir.

Michelle has often discussed her relationship with her husband and how the two have managed to nurture their relationship through all manner of stressors. "We've made a lot of mistakes, we've gotten it wrong," she said in an appearance on the podcast On Purpose.

"And after 31 years, we're getting better at it. And it gets better and better and better."

"The Later Daters" will premiere on Netflix this November 29th.