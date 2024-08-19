Camila Mendes to star in 'Masters of the Universe' live action movie

Camila Mendes is the latest star to sign on to "Masters of the Universe," the new Mattel film adapting the beloved toy franchise.

Mendes will play the role of Teela, a warrior and protector of Prince Adam, who's also known as He-Man. She joins a cast led by Nicholas Galitzine, who'll play Prince Adam.

"Masters of the Universe" will be released exclusively in theaters, and marks one of Mattel's film adaptations since the release of "Barbie." The plot is being guarded, but it'll be directed by Travis Knight, who's previously directed stop motion films like "Paranorman," "Kubo and the Two Strings," and the live-action movie "Bumblebee." The screenplay is written by Chris Butler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's concept centers on the character of Prince Adam of Eternia who becomes He-Man when he has the Power Sword, a weapon that grants him superhuman strength and other abilities. Teela's character has shifted over the years, at times being suspicious of Adam's identity or playing his love interest.

Mendes' excitement over getting involved with the franchise

Mendes shared the news of her involvement on social media, revealing that she was excited to get into shape for the part of the legendary warrior. "Stoked to get yoked," she wrote in the post's caption. "Still can’t believe this is real….thank you @amazonmgmstudios @mattel and Travis Knight for believing in me as your Teela. Let’s go to Eternia!!!"

Her friends and followers dropped encouraging words in the comments section. "Insane," wrote her "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart. "I am so proud of you."

"Love this!! Congrats," wrote Jessica Alba.

The He-Man franchise dates back to the eighties and generally follows He-Man's battle against Skeletor, with there being stories focused on his allies and enemies. In recent years, Netflix released "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," a beloved animated series.

"Masters of the Universe" is expected in theaters on June 5th, 2026.