Willow kicks off tour with Childish Gambino

Willow is gearing up for a packed season of concerts. The young artist, who recently released her record "Empathogen" under a new label, is joining Childish Gambino on his North American tour.

© Scott Legato Willow Smith at Little Ceasar's Arena in Detroit

Willow has a booked upcoming couple of months, kicking off her tour with Gambino earlier this week. Her performance features mostly songs from her new record, which marks a departure from her previous musical style. "Empathogen" leans more towards an R&B sound, fitting neatly with Gambino's style and performance.

"Empathogen" was released earlier this year under a new label, Three Six Records, and has been received warmly by critics. On August 17th, Willow performed at Little Ceasar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, wearing a maroon dress and her hair loose and curly. She sang and played the guitar, warming up audience members as they prepared for Gambino's performance.

"Childish Gambino is one of the most prolific visionaries of this generation," said Willow in an interview with Variety conducted earlier this year. "It’s an honor to be with him in any shape or form."

© Scott Legato DChildish Gambino at Little Caesars Arena

Willow remains the same person despite the years that have passed

Willow opened up about the stages in her music and how much her music has shifted as a young person making music and holding a space in the public eye from a young age. "I think that I have always tried to tell the truth in my music, whether I was 13 or 23, or 8 and 23. I even look back at “Whip My Hair” and, when I listen to its lyrics, the message is the same as now, the same as I always wanted to say: Live through your heart and don’t allow people to tell you that’s wrong," she said.

"Encouraging others to be true to themselves has always been my case, no matter what book, album or genre I do that in. That’s only if I stay authentic, which… well, I’m not planning on getting fake any time soon."

