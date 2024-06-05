Alec and Hilaria Baldwin to star in reality series ‘The Baldwins’

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing the chaos and charm of their family life to the small screen with a new reality series set to air on TLC in 2025. The announcement showcased the couple’s household through a lively Instagram video, with their seven children energetically running around and making their presence felt.

In the video, Alec Baldwin, attempting to manage the kids, shared, “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most.” He added with a touch of humor, “We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all.”

The series, “The Baldwins,” promises an intimate look into the life of the high-profile couple, who have been a fixture in the media since their marriage nearly 12 years ago. According to TLC, the follow-doc series will delve into the everyday joys and challenges of raising a large family, capturing moments of love, laughter, and inevitable drama.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” TLC said in a statement. “In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy as Alec Baldwin faces significant legal challenges. He is awaiting a July trial for his manslaughter indictment related to the tragic death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter, stemming from an incident where he is accused of negligently handling a firearm on set.

Despite the looming legal battle, the Baldwins seem committed to sharing their family journey. Hilaria Baldwin, known for her candid social media presence and yoga expertise, has often given fans glimpses into their family life. However, “The Baldwins” will provide a more comprehensive and unfiltered view.

The show is expected to resonate with audiences due to its authentic portrayal of a family navigating the complexities of modern life, with a mix of humor, heartfelt moments, and the unpredictable antics of seven children.