The viewers have spoken! Maripily Rivera, also known as the ‘Huracán Boricua,’ has emerged as the triumphant winner of the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos. Her journey, marked by a strong personality and strategic moves, has captivated the audience and led her to the well-deserved title.

Maripily has etched her name in the hall of fame of the reality show, securing the coveted first place and the grand prize of $200,000. The fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos was a rollercoaster ride of 17 weeks, filled with intense emotions, nerve-wracking moments, conflicts, laughter, and controversy.

The final gala, a culmination of the viewers‘ choices, took place on Monday, May 20. The show’s unique format allowed fans to experience the journey of the participants, who were under the constant surveillance of more than 80 cameras and the guidance of La Jefa.

Maripily, holding her briefcase, turned off the lights in the house, bidding farewell to the Water, Earth, and Fire rooms. The reality show provided unique moments and left viewers anticipating the next edition.

But the Puerto Rican actress, model, and television presenter wasn’t the only one taking home some cash. Rodrigo Romeh won second place, securing the prize of 100,000 dollars. Lupillo Rivera won third place, taking home a prize of 50,000 dollars.

Alana Lliteras, known for winning Top Chef VIP in 2023, came in fourth place. During the grand finale, broadcast on Telemundo, Geraldine Bazán became the fifth finalist by viewer vote. She was reunited with her daughters, Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda, as she left the show.

The reality show on Telemundo began on January 23 and featured 27 famous participants who were there to learn how to live without contact with the outside world.

The fourth season featured: Christian Estrada, Leslie Gallardo, Fernando Lozada, Thalí García, Mariana González, Gregorio Pernía, Carlos Gómez ‘El Cañón’, Sophie Durand, Daniela Alexis ‘La Bebeshita’, Robbie Mora, Guty Carrera, Alfredo Adame, Silvia del Valle ‘La Bronca’, Serrath, La Divaza, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Clovis Nienow, Cristina Porta, Patricia Corcino, José Reyes ‘La Melaza’, Paulo Quevedo, Aleska Genesis, Geraldine Bazán, Alana Lliteras, Rodrigo Romeh, Maripily Rivera and Lupillo Rivera.