Jay Hernandez screens ‘The Long Game’ at the White House and shares wild stories with Dennis Quaid

Jay Hernandez has been attached to the “The Long Game” for years. The film, which came out last week, is based on a true story, following five high school-aged Latino golfers in the 50s. After being banned from playing golf because of their heritage, the boys band together to train and form their own golf course, a process that results in them winning a state championship. It’s a classic sports story, trailing a group of underdogs that defeat the odds, yet also serving as a mirror to America, reflecting its struggles and possibilities.

Hernandez plays J.B. Pena, a war veteran whose just earned a spot as the new school superintendent. He hopes to achieve his American dream — the fancy car, the white picket fence, and a membership at his local golf club. When things don’t go as planned, he ends up coaching the boys in hopes of getting back at the club that denied him entry.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Hernandez, a veteran of sports movies, discusses how he got involved with the project, a journey that began years ago and culminated in a screening at the White House. He also discussed his friendship with his co-star Dennis Quaid, with whom he’s worked various times throughout his career.

‘The Long Game’ was recently screened at the White House. Congressman Joaquin Castro shared a statement discussing the importance of inspiring Latino stories that are not based on harmful stereotypes. Can you tell me what that felt like? I’m still processing it. It was surreal. You know, this film was a conversation. This was a rough draft of a script. This was a meeting, five, or six years ago. I’m not even sure how many years ago it was when we first started having this conversation. And to have it culminate in a screening at the White House was kind of mind-blowing. I thought I was prepared for it, but I got a tour of the Oval Office, and I met with the Vice President. I walked around those hallowed grounds, and it was so humbling. And to be a part of a story about these young kids trying to transcend racism in the fifties, and to see one of those guys be at the White House to screen a film that told his story was surreal. I had to sit back and sort of take it all in to make sure I was fully processing and understanding how important and how special this movie is. It was a beautiful thing. There were also a lot of young kids at the screening, and for them to feel like there’s no ceiling to what they can achieve is so special. I think the movie shares an important message, particularly now in a time that’s so politically divisive, when there are a lot of negative stereotypes and imagery associated with our community. I think a story that’s hopeful like this and positive and nostalgic and cinematic. It’s the perfect moment for this film. The film is based on a true story. What was your reaction to learning about this story, which I feel like it’s kind of unknown, at least by the general public? Also, what was it like to portray a character that’s based on a real person? I’ve done that before. I did a ‘World Trade Center’ with Oliver Stone and played a real-life character, and that was super complicated for its own reasons and super humbling. And it was a great honor. Playing real-life individuals is a complex thing. Playing JB Pena wasn’t as heavy, but yeah, I think… Trying to understand the guy and to get in his head and understand the period that he lived in, and what he wanted to do with himself, what he wanted to give to his wife. I mean, the guy served his country and still wasn’t good enough, you know? He was still the other, and he had this thing in his head, where he thought that if I could just be a member of this club, then he’d finally be accepted by this community. And I think that he realized through the process and through these boys that it was bigger than that, and bigger than him as an individual. And he thought he was teaching these young boys something, but these boys helped him restore his dignity. And that comes from an internal place, not an external place. It’s not about wearing a badge of some sort, whether it’s a fancy car or an nice watch or, or being a member of a country club.

