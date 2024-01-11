Did Elena Rose tease an upcoming collaboration with Karol G? Here are the clues!

Elena Rose, the Venezuelan singer, and songwriter, has got her fans excited after teasing a possible collaboration with Karol G. The singer took to social media to share a carousel featuring herself and Karol G, along with a short clip that appears to be behind the scenes footage from a music video.

The post has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans eagerly awaiting further details about the potential collaboration. While no official announcement has been made yet, the clues in the post suggest that the two talented artists are working together on something big.

Elena Rose is known for her soulful and heartfelt music, which has earned her a passionate following of fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Karol G has made a name for herself as one of the hottest stars in Latin music, with a string of hits and collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, and J Balvin.

Given their impressive track records, a collaboration between Elena Rose and Karol G will surely be a highly anticipated event. Fans are eager to see what kind of music the two artists will create together and whether they will bring their unique styles and talents to the table.

“What starts well ends well🌸🫶🏻… How beautiful to start the year like this. Thank you warrior for the light we share and this beautiful moment 🥹💖💕💓🙏🏻 I love you and admire you 🫶🏻 ,” Elena wrote.

“Women who read me, let’s take care of ourselves, protect ourselves, love ourselves and encourage ourselves to continue being Bichotas forever💝💞💕 this year is ours!!!!”

For now, fans must wait patiently for more information about the collaboration. But one thing is sure - with two such talented artists involved, the world can expect something extraordinary.