‘Priscilla’: Check out the new trailer and Priscilla Presley’s iconic wedding dress

“Priscilla” looks like one of the best movies of the year. The film, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spainee and Jacob Elordi, has amassed critical acclaim on its festival run, including a Best Actress win at the Venice Film Festival. The film has just released a new trailer, showing us more of what we can expect.

©Courtesy of A24



Cailee Spainee and Jacob Elordi

“Priscilla” is based on the book “Elvis and Me,” written by Priscilla Presley herself. The memoir documents her relationship and partnership with Presley, which lasted years, exploring complex topics such as their age difference and some of the difficulties in marrying one of the most famous men in the world. The trailer packs plenty of that, showcasing some impressive performances from its cast, including Elordi’s terrific impression of Elvis and his iconic accent.

"It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love," said Priscilla following the film’s premiere, per Variety. She appeared visibly emotional and confirmed she loved it, praising Coppola for capturing her experience.

Priscilla Presley’s wedding dress

The trailer also shares a look at Priscilla’s wedding gown. The pair married in Las Vegas in 1967, with Priscilla wearing a white and long-sleeved dress with some lace details that she paired with the hairstyle of the era.

Related Video: Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Loading the player...