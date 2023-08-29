The iconic Mexican group, ‘Los Temerarios’, announce their retirement

‘Los Temerarios’ have decided to end their musical career after more than four decades of success. The brothers Adolfo and Gustavo Ángel, who started the band in 1978, announced their retirement in a statement shared via social media.

This surprised their fans, yet they also shared some good news about their farewell tour. Hits like ‘Eres un sueño’, ‘Tu última canción’, ‘Ven porque te necesito’ and ‘Mi vida eres tú’, ‘Los Temerarios’, originally from Fresnillo, Zacatecas, have decided to pay tribute to their ‘Legado de Amor’ [legacy of love] through their upcoming concerts internationally. They will be performing in countries like the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

“With the love that has united us since we were kids, the same that we feel for the vocation that we’ve had the privilege of working in for more than 46 years, we want to share that we’ve made the difficult decision of separating, closing one of the most important and gratifying cycles of our lives,” they said.

The duo highlighted the great love they have for each other and the happiness they had from having shared the same dream for so many years, however, the time has come to close this cycle. They are grateful for their fans, and all the support they received from promoters and people who have being by their side throughout Los Temerarios’ career.

“We are eternally grateful to our fans that have so generously embraced our music with their hearts and have been the fuel and inspiration of our career. To the media who has supported us with respect and integrity throughout these years. To the promoters and collaborators who are part of this project, whose mission is to expand our music made to honor love, the magic, and mystery that unites us and gives life meaning.”

On September 15, ﻿‘Los Temerarios’ farewell tour will start in San Diego, California.