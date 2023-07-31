Is Cardi B in legal trouble after throwing mic at concertgoer?

There have been some chaotic moments for live performers this year. From Bebe Rexha’s incident after the artist was rushed off stage when a man in the audience threw a cell phone to her face, Ava Max attacked by a fan onstage during her Los Angeles show last month, to Harry Style’s being hit with a bottle, Pink being tossed a bag full of ashes, Kelsea Ballerini being hit in the eye, and many more.

The recent incidents have definitely caused some tension between performers and their audience. Most recently, Cardi B was involved in a similar situation in Las Vegas after a woman threw her drink at the rapper as she got closer to the crowd. The viral video shows Cardi wearing an orange dress and performing her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’ before being surprised with the liquid.

The singer quickly reacted and tossed her microphone to the woman, who can be seen saying “sorry” multiple times after seeing Cardi visibly upset. The fan was escorted out by security, however, the mic also hit the woman standing beside her, and it seems one of them reported the incident to the Las Vegas police department the next day.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

As reported by TMZ, Cardi is “now listed as the suspect in a battery,” with an ongoing investigation taking place. “What happened yesterday was blatantly disrespectful,” Cardi said on Sunday on Stationhead, explaining that she was “mad hard” after she was thrown “water and ice” to her face.