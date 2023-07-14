Mexican series ‘The Surrogacy’ has rapidly become a Netflix hit

“The Surrogacy” premiered on Netflix this past month. The Mexican series explores surrogate mothers and the complex issues that that arises, an issue that has become incredibly topical in modern times.

It has become an international hit

“The Surrogacy” is one of Mexico’s latest Netflix projects, one made in the format of a TV series with more episodes that Netflix’s traditional output. Directed by Aida Guajardo, the series has 24 episodes of approximately 40 minutes each. Over the past month, the show has become one of the most streamed non-English title on Netflix.

What is the show about?

The series follows a poor woman who agrees to become a surrogate for a rich family after her father is imprisoned. Years later, she learns that the family whom she gave her child to is hiding a big secret and that she was lied to over the course of her pregnancy.

Who stars in “The Surrogacy”?

“The Surrogacy” stars Shani Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, Leticia Calderón, Marcela Guirado, Camila Sesler, and Alejandro de la Madrid.

Will there be a season 2?

Without entering into spoiler territory, the series appears to have fully concluded with its first season, tying up most of its loose ends and storylines. Still, anything is possible in the streaming era, especially if a TV show has been succesful and has been embraced by a global audience.

