Primavera Sound Madrid 2023: Rain didn’t wash away the spirit of the festival

The first edition of Primavera Sound in Madrid wrapped up last weekend, drawing in 150,000 attendees, who, undeterred by the rainy weather and Thursday’s unexpected cancelation, immersed themselves in a fun weekend of extraordinary music and performances. And despite the festival’s first day setback due to a torrential afternoon storm, the organizers salvaged the event, creating unforgettable moments for music lovers of all genres, from folk, rock, pop, and reggaeton.

From intimate smaller shows, to stellar performances on the massive festival stages, Primavera Sound Madrid proved its resilience and left a lasting impression on the vibrant music scene of the Spanish capital.

Blur’s surprise performance at ‘La Riviera’

Although the rain forced the cancelation of the festival’s opening day, Blur, the highly anticipated headliner for Thursday, took the stage at the smaller venue, La Riviera, to deliver an intimate and mesmerizing performance. Full-weekend ticket holders were given the opportunity to attend this exclusive show at no extra cost. With a capacity of only 2,500 people, the tickets for this surprise gig sold out rapidly, and lucky fans that scored tickets were able to experience a smaller-scale and unique performance from the legendary Brit-Pop rockers.

Rosalía closed the festival on a high note

The festival culminated with a sensational performance by the renowned Spanish artist, Rosalía. She captivated the crowd with her powerful vocals, infectious energy, and an enchanting stage presence. Rosalía’s set was marked by incredible choreography and costumes, emotional intensity, and a heartfelt connection with her fans. The audience went wild and sang along to every lyric, making it an unforgettable closing act for Primavera Sound Madrid. Watch this clip below to see the intensity and magnitude of her stage presence.

A Diverse lineup for all music lovers

Primavera Sound Madrid offered a diverse and inclusive lineup that catered to a wide range of musical tastes. From iconic bands such as Depeche Mode and Petshop Boys, chart-topping acts like Rosalía and St. Vincent to experimental artists such as Caroline Polachek, Kelela, Sevdaliza, and Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, the festival curated a rich and eclectic selection of performers. Additionally, renowned bands like indie favorites The Moldy Peaches, Laurie Anderson, Bad Religion, and My Morning Jacket brought a refreshing mix of nostalgia and innovation to the stage, ensuring there was something for everyone’s musical preferences.

Electrifying performances by Latin artists

Primavera Sound Madrid showcased the electrifying energy and talent of several Latin artists. Villano Antillano, who, during her set, made a powerful statement against racism and showed support for Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. She also dedicated songs to all women, empowering and celebrating their strength. Additionally, Tokischa, who kicked off her “Popola Presidente Tour” in Europe, delivered a captivating performance, and later she joined Bad Gyal on stage to sing “Chulo” - a memorable collab remix the crowd really dug.

Seamless organization and great sound quality

La Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey, the festival’s main location, defied the challenges typically faced by events of this magnitude. Despite the multiple stages and large crowds, the organizers managed to maintain a smooth flow throughout the festival grounds. The lines for food, beverages, and bathrooms all seemed to be efficiently managed, ensuring minimal wait times for attendees. Most stages boasted impressive sound quality, and even smaller performing spaces provided a balanced, crystal-clear audio experience.

Great green chillout spaces and tasty street food

The festival grounds boasted expansive and well-designed areas for attendees to hang out and relax. Spacious lawns where people sat or laid out with friends and food courts offered a wide range of seating options and comfortable spaces for festivalgoers. There were also branded installations﻿ and stands from beverage brands, such as Catalan beer Estrella Damm, which had beer zones in several areas of the festival, to lounge spaces from Aperol Spritz, Jack Daniels and more.

The culinary options available at the festival were truly remarkable, giving attendees the opportunity to indulge in a diverse array of street food dishes. Food trucks showcased an impressive variety of offerings, catering to different tastes and preferences. For instance, the trendy burger joint Vicio served mouthwatering burgers, while Makan, a Lebanese favorite in Madrid, offered gyros, falafels and tasty ice creams. For those with an Argentine palette, local chain Malvon had a stand selling their delicious empanadas, and Cal Pastor satisfied taco cravings with their flavorful offerings. It is safe to say that if you were hungry at Primavera, you most likely found something to suit your tastes.

Street styles and laidback cool outfits

The festival grounds were transformed into a captivating showcase of fashion and cool styles that had everyone’s attention. Trendy sneakers, combat boots, and Doc Martens mingled with Converse, while ripped wide-leg jeans, crochet halter tops, psychedelic prints, overall dresses, and an assortment of headwear from bucket hats to safari and cowboy hats, filled the scene. These fashionable looks exuded a relaxed street style that spoke volumes about individuality and self-expression of most of the attendees.

Attendees posed with their Primavera Sound Madrid styles

In its inaugural year, Primavera Sound Madrid showcased its ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, delivered incredible performances, and provided an immersive experience for music enthusiasts. With its diverse lineup, impeccable organization, and unforgettable moments, the festival has undoubtedly secured its place as a must-attend event on the Madrid music calendar.

We can’t wait to see what happens next year, what venue the festival considers, and what new bands will grace its stages.

