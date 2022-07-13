Primavera Sound LA: Artists to watch and what to expect at the highly anticipated festival

Primavera Sound is officially coming to Los Angeles! Making the official debut of the popular music festival that has successfully surpassed all expectations in Barcelona, now coming with an incredible lineup that promises to satisfy all musical tastes.

Taking place September 16 to 18 in L.A. State Historic State Park, the highly anticipated festival is bringing all the heat with big headliners, including Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, Clairo, Giveon, Girl in Red and more.

Check out the full lineup here!

©Primavera Sound LA





Taking the stage during the three-day event, a number of the most exciting sounds and fan-favorite artists will be getting the party going, with Paloma Mami singing her distinctive hit songs, followed by Little Jesus with a fresh sound from Mexico, the Puerto Ricans Buscabulla and ambassadors of the Spanish scene Bad Gyal.

Music lovers can expect to see their favorite artists and discover more talented musicians. From listening to Lorde’s latest album Solar Power and vibing to all the classic hits from Arctic Monkeys and Cigarretes After Sex, to partying with the exciting sound of Arca and daydreaming with the voice of Mitski and PinkPantheress.

Primavera Sound promises to be the perfect opportunity to have that dreamy music festival experience. Tickets are currently on sale for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with both single-day, 3-day, and VIP options still available. Visit www.primaverasound.la for tickets and more information.