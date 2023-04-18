Jarritos Mariachi USA talent search: are you the next star?

Calling all aspiring mariachi stars! Jarritos Mariachi USA has launched the first mariachi talent competition of its kind, and starting today April 18th, all aspiring mariachi stars, 18-25 years of age, are invited to apply on their website.





©Mariachi USA



Lupita Infante performs at Mariachi USA 2022

According to the wesbite, the competition sets out to discover the best mariachi voice in the US. The grand prize winner will receive $5000 and the opportunity to perform live at the 34th Annual MARIACHI USA on June 3rd, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California, in front of 17,000 mariachi fans.

“I love fostering new talent and giving them a platform to share their voice with so many adoring mariachi fans. The inspirational credit for this project lies in the countless students that have masterfully studied Mariachi music,” Rodri J. Rodriguez, producer of MARIACHI USA said of the competition.



©Mariachi USA





Last year’s winner was Natalie Carmona. “MARIACHI USA was such a memorable and beautiful experience. It felt like a dream being able to perform at the Hollywood Bowl and on the same stage as my idols. Star treatment all the way, from hotel to my dressing room, and accompanied by Grammy Award winner Mariachi Divas… the best!” Carmona told the website.

How to enter:

Aspiring talent must submit a 2:30-minute video of themselves performing a mariachi song in Spanish. On the entry form briefly tell them about your relationship with the mariachi music genre and your music goals. A judging panel consisting of 3 mariachi experts (Carlos Alvarez, Cindy Shea, and Juan Ortiz) will judge talent based on three criteria. All videos must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. PST on 05/19/23.

Judging Criteria

VOCAL (50%)

Vocal Technique – Tone Quality, Breath Support, Intonation, Diction, and Articulation

Rhythm & Tempo - Voice in relation to music EXPRESSION (30%)

Performance – How well the performer can express the meaning and mood of the song SHOWMANSHIP (20%)

Performance Design – Music Selection, Outfit, and Style – Entertainment Value – Reaction to the overall performance





THE JUDGES

Carlos Alvarez

Carlos has worked creatively on 28 GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-nominated albums, and five albums that won a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY.

Cindy Shea

A multi-Grammy award-winning composer, arranger, producer, musician, and pioneer, Cindy is the founder of the celebrated two-time Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas, an all-female ensemble.

Juan B. Ortiz

Juan Ortiz is an accomplished songwriter, arrange,r and performer, a distinguished lecturer of music, and a recognized Mariachi master artist. He won a Grammy Award and a Latin Grammy for his violin work with Little Joe y La Familia on their album, “Recuerdos.“

The prize

The lucky winner will have USD 5,000 payable by direct deposit to their personal bank account.

The winner will be invited to perform a 3-minute performance at the 34th annual MARIACHI USA Fest at the Hollywood Bowl during the Half-Time Jam on June 3rd, 2023.

If applicable, the winner will be provided with transportation and hotel to Los Angeles from within the USA, and 2 nights hotel for the MARIACHI USA Fest at the Hollywood Bowl on June 3, 2023.

Four (4) VIP event tickets to attend the 34th Annual MARIACHI USA Fest at the Hollywood Bowl, on June 3, 2023