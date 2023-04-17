Primavera Sound 2023, the perfect summer festival getaway

As festival season kicks off, music lovers worldwide are already getting excited about their summer festival plans. And if you are a festival fanatic looking for an adventure, it’s time to start planning a trip to Spain for the renowned Primavera Sound Music Festival. This year, the festival is expanding to include two consecutive weekends in Madrid and Barcelona, offering a unique opportunity to explore two of the most vibrant and culturally rich cities in Europe while catching some of the biggest names in music.

Primavera Sound has been a staple of the European music festival circuit for years, drawing in crowds from all over the world to its stunning seaside location in Barcelona. The festival originated in Spain and has been steadily growing in scale and reputation since then, adding more locations in cities such as Porto, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and even Los Angeles. This year, Madrid was added to its lineup, making it an even more immersive and unforgettable experience in the festival’s home country.

©Courtesy



An immersive and unforgettable festival experience in Spain

Imagine two weeks full of music, culture, and adventure, exploring two incredible cities and discovering new music, enjoying sets by your favorite musicians and connecting with like-minded music enthusiasts from around the globe. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer looking for a summer experience, this is a perfect contender for you to consider.

In fact, there are numerous compelling reasons to flex your “revenge travel” muscle and attend this festival this summer. We’ve outlined a few below that we believe will persuade you to join in on the fun.

The festival has an incredible jaw-dropping lineup

The first reason, the festival has an amazing and diverse lineup of performers. From super iconic bands like Petshop Boys, Depeche Mode and New Order to some of the most influential pop and urban singers of today like Rosalia and Kendrick Lamar, as well as notable indie bands such as Built to Spill, Moldy Peaches and Le Tigre. It also has fantastic sets from up-and-coming artists from various genres, ensuring there is something for every music taste.

Other performers include: Blur, FKA Twigs, Sparks, Laurie Anderson, Japanese Breakfast, Sudan Archives, Four Tet, Caroline Polachek, NxWorries, Turnstile, Kelela, Alex G, Alvvays, Pusha T, Death Grips, Baby Keem, Christine and the Queens, John Cale, St. Vincent, Drain Gang, Bleachers, Bad Religion, Julia Jacklin, Yves Tumor, Tems, Beth Orton and My Morning Jacket and more...

Barcelona = beaches, mountains, music and parties

The festival’s original seaside location in Barcelona, with beautiful beaches and coastal scenery to enjoy in between sets is enough of a reason. The city offers a unique and fun cultural experience.

Soak in Catalan culture by seeing Gaudí‘s stunning architecture, take in the breathtaking views of the sea, eat delicious Mediterranean food and enjoy the lively nightlife and party scene. Plus, the city also offers the best of both worlds, with beaches and mountains within easy reach. Whether you are interested in soaking up the sun or taking a scenic hike, there are plenty of options to choose from.

©GettyImages



Barcelona a city with beaches and culture

Madrid, Spain’s vibrant capital

Madrid truly has it all! You can chill out and sip tinto de veranos or beer at some of the capital’s best rooftop bars, and enjoy complimentary bar tapas while you’re at it. And if you’re in the mood for something a little fancier, you can indulge in Spanish cuisine at some of the top restaurants in the country. But the fun doesn’t stop there - you can also spend a relaxing day at Retiro Park or take a day trip to nearby Spanish cities like Toledo and Segovia. With so many opportunities for adventure, Madrid is the perfect destination for a fun-filled getaway with friends, where you can combine your festival experience with your travel plans.

Madrid is also known for its iconic Rastro street-market and plethora of record stores and vintage shops, a perfect way to round up your trip.

More parties - Closing with a brunch rave

The festival also joined forces with Elektronic Brunch in Madrid and Barcelona to bring us sets with epic DJs such as Ben Bohmer, Camelphat, Diplo, and Purple Disco Machine. If you have yet to hear about these parties, Elecktronic brunches are ongoing events in various cities worldwide (to name a few, Lisbon, Paris, and Lima) that combine brunching and electronic music.

Make friends from all over the world

Another great reason to attend the festival is the opportunity to connect with other festival-goers from all over the world in a super chilled atmosphere. The welcoming and relaxed vibe of Primavera Sound creates a space where strangers can quickly become friends and music becomes the universal language. Even if you’re attending with friends or on your own, you’ll have the chance to meet people from all walks of life that share the same love for music. From impromptu dance parties, to conversations over a cold beer, the festival’s ambience provides the perfect setting for making new connections and unforgettable memories.

©Primavera Sound





The festival will be held over two consecutive weekends this year. From May 31st to June 4th, the festival will be at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, followed by its debut in the Spanish capital, Madrid, from June 7th to 11th, at Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey. To learn more about the full lineup and purchase tickets, visit the official festival website at primaverasound.com.