The first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 is just days away, and celebrities, influencers, festival goers, and brands are getting ready for a weekend of music, fun, and sun. Weekend one is known for its epic parties, pop-ups, and activations all around the area; to get you ready, we have a round-up of the hottest parties.

1. Neon Carnival (Saturday, April 15)

Neon Carnival has become one of the most sought events, spanning the length of three football fields with thousands of guests. The amusement park-inspired event takes place at the Desert International Horse Park with food, music, drinks, and a Levis-branded Ferris wheel. It’s strictly invite-only and starts at 10 pm, ending at 4 am.

2. Revolve Festival (Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16)

Debatably the most exclusive party is the Resolve Festival. Known for its celebrity and influencer guests they are celebrating its 20th anniversary with the annual party. The private party held at The Colony Hotel is strictly invite-only, with carnival rides, brand activations, and more. Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila will be providing cocktails as the excuse tequila partner. It stars at noon Saturday ending at 6 pm Sunday.

3. NYLON House (Friday, April 14)

Another exclusive party is the NYLON House. The invite-only event after party starts Friday at 10:30pm and ends Saturday at 3:30 am. Presented by Samsung Galaxy, the after-hours promises an “extraterrestrial planet of pop culture” full of music, art, and installations. PATRÓN EL ALTO will show offer premium service at the PATRÓN EL ALTO VIP Lounge Experience and will also be available at all bars through the venue. Partygoers will enjoy a variety of DJs. Aless will headline the event with a set with Carlita who will later be joined by Diplo.





©GettyImages



NYLON House 202



4. Camp Poosh (Tuesday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16)

The Kardashians are all over Coachella festivities this year with Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand throwing its own summer camp at a private location. The invite-only event takes place from 1 pm to 5 pm and “campers” will enjoy musical performances, pre-festival glam including piercings and tattoos, food trucks, bar activations, and more.







5. Pitchfork Live (Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16)

Pitchfork is heading to Palm Springs with a curated event and livestreaming series featuring interviews and performances. Featuring A-Track, Grace Ives, Jessy Lanza, Melanie C, and more, they invite guests to RSVP Here.

6. Interscope Coachella Celebration (April 15)

Interscope returns for its annual Coachella celebration with a private event in Palm Springs. Starting at 10 pm it will include delicious food by Mason Hereford and is expected to be filled with Celebrity guests. Held at Leonardo DiCaprio’s former Palm Springs home, PATRÓN EL ALTO will partner with Interscope for a luxurious daytime event that will serve as a retreat for Interscope artists, influencers and friends.

©GettyImages



Interscope Coachella Part 2022

7. London Alley X Playboy After Dark (Thursday, April 13)

London Alley will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Thursday night at 10:00 pm at the London Alley Estate. It will bring to life Playboy After Dark celebrating their 1970’s variety show. The exclusive event will include a set by DJ Pee Wee with surprise performances, activations, giveaways, and more.

8. Soho Dessert House (Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16)

Soho Dessert House will be throwing an event on both weekends. Members of Soho House are invited to “Sustain the spiritual self” with unlimited food and drinks at Soho Desert House, 84700 Ave. 58, Thermal, 92274. Reservations for Non-Members start at $300.

9. Sturdy Oasis (April 14 - 16)

For its inaugural year at Coachella, Sturdy, the creative production house & collective behind the music industry’s most prominent figures’ visual performances, will have PATRÓN EL ALTO as the Official Tequila Sponsor of their Oasis’ Latin Night (4/14), Afrobeats Night (4/15), and Sunday Brunch (4/16).

10. Framework in the Desert (Friday, April 14- Sunday, April 16)

Framework will have three after-parties at Atlantic Aviation. The 21+ event will feature performances by Jamie Jones, Channel Tres, Paws, Fisher, Gordo, Chris Lake, and more. Tickets start at $83.

11. Tao Desert Nights (Friday, April 14)

TAO Desert Nights, presented by Jeeter will hold an invite-only event on April 14th at a private estate in Coachella Valley. The outdoor afterparty will include live events, an aerial presentation, makeup, and accessories for after-hours glam and cocktails by Casamigos.