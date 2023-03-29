The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is next month, and festival-goers everywhere are getting their outfits, finances, and lives in order before it happens. Taking place at the 78-acre Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 14- 16 and April 21 - 23. The lineup includes a variety of up and coming talent and full-blown superstars taking the stage. There will be many Latinos (plus Rosalía, who is Spanish) taking the stage, and we have a round-up of them below.

