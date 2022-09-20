Looking for the best music festival experience? Primavera Sound brought the party to Los Angeles

Los Angeles served as the best backdrop for a unique music festival experience, bringing together a diverse audience that enjoyed three days of fun and adventure. And while many were there to see their favorite artists perform their hit songs onstage, it was also the perfect time to discover more talented bands and innovative sounds, taking the party to the next level.

©Miranda McDonald





With the perfect weather and just in the middle of one of the most iconic cities in the world, tens of thousands came together to dance for Primavera’s first ever festival in the Americas, giving us more than we expected, as we watched the sun go down while listening to the perfect soundtrack and sharing a sense of belonging.

©Ismael Quintanilla





The first edition of Primavera Sound in Los Angeles proved to be a magical experience, demonstrating that no matter the music genre, all fans can dance and sing along in the same place.

Headliners for the three carefully curated days of music seemed to be thrilled to be at Primavera. From Lorde, who revealed that music is on the way, to Arctic Monkeys and Nine Inch Nails, the energy just kept on getting better as the audience enjoyed every performance.

©Miranda McDonald





One of the highlights of the weekend involved the exciting sounds of Latin artists, including Paloma Mami, who had all the fun on stage, bringing her backup dancers and singing her hit songs, including ‘Religiosa’ and ‘I Love Her.’

Adding to the otherworldly experience under the blue skies of Los Angeles, Clairo was one of the most awaited performances, bringing the best vibes to the stage and having everyone jumping up and down, finishing her set with her popular song ‘Sofia.’

To finish the perfect weekend, Girl In Red, Cigarettes After Sex, and Arctic Monkeys, were the perfect bands to watch as the festival came to an end, making the audience go crazy and letting us dance one more time, as we patiently wait for the next edition of Primavera Sound.