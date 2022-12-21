Bad Bunny is releasing brand-new music before farewelling 2022

Bad Bunny will take a break in 2023 but not before farewelling 2022 with brand-new music. On December 20, ahead of Christmas, the Puerto Rican artist took to social media to tease the track.

“OK, now yes, check this out,” he said in a short clip shared on TikTok. “Let me play this for you. This is to close the year.” In the video, we can hear Bad Bunny’s vocals over a simple beat that transforms into reggaeton. “Let me know if you want another preview,” he wrote in the caption.

Immediately after, his fans began speculating about a surprise album that could be released before the year ended.

2022 was a great year for Bad Bunny, as he is taking the number one spot for the most-streamed artist globally in several platforms, including Spotify. With over 18.5 billion streams this year, he becomes the first artist to reach this milestone. Bad Bunny also tops the most-streamed albums list with his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

The album is also the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for Best Album of the Year in the Grammys.

The global recording artist and actor was also Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.”

After being presented with the Apple Music Award, he added: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”