Mexico’s president asks Bad Bunny to perform for free at the Zócalo after concert tickets fiasco

Bad Bunny could make amends with those Mexican fans who couldn’t enjoy his concert despite buying their tickets in advance. According to the country’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a free show at the Zócalo, the main square in central Mexico City, would be enough to compensate for the tickets fiasco.

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour in Mexico had around 1,600 faulty tickets during his December 9 concert and 110 for the second day, as reported by Billboard. Although the Estadio Azteca welcomed 80,000 people each night, TicketMaster will be fined for the duplicated tickets that sparked discomfort among the Puerto Rican’s star fans.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny performs during his first concert at Azteca Stadium as a part of World’s Hottest Tour on December 9, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.

In addition to the fine, Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico’s Federal Attorney’s Office for Consumers (PROFECO), said those affected must receive a 100% refund and a 20% compensation.

Ticketmaster issued a statement in which the company apologized and guaranteed a full refund of the ticket cost. The ticket sales and distribution company based in Beverly Hills, California, asked fans who bought their tickets legitimately to claim their refund immediately.

López Obrador clarified that if Bad Bunny agrees to perform for free, the government couldn’t offer a fee because taxpayers would cover the cost of lights, stage, and sound system. “I would tell him how deeply we were touched to see young people sad because they couldn’t get in because they had duplicated tickets because they were victims of fraud,” López Obrador said, as reported by AP.

©GettyImages



Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, during a conference at the National Palace in Mexico City

The Puerto Rican artist surprised fans after honoring the legendary and late mexican singer Juan Gabriel

While performing at the Azteca Stadium, the reggaeton and trap star, also known as, El Conejo Malo in Spanish, played as an intro “Querida” to later sing “Si estuviésemos juntos.” Concertgoers lost their minds and sang Juan Gabriel’s iconic track with pride.

Bad Bunny will be focusing on himself in 2023

The successful singer has revealed during a recent interview with Billboard, that he will be taking a break from many of his commitments, after having a very busy 2022, which included a new album, tour, his acting debut, and fashion collaborations.

The 28-year-old star confirmed the news, explaining the reasons behind his decision. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements.”