Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke to star in gay western

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke have signed on to Pedro Almodóvar’s new project. The film, titled “Strange Way of Life” is a western and a short, with Almodóvar calling it his “answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain,’” the 2005 film that followed the romance between two cowboys in ‘60s Wyoming.

©GettyImages



Pedro Pascal at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”

In an interview with Indiewire, Almodóvar discussed his new film. He also talked about his history with “Brokeback Mountain” a project that he was meant to direct. “It could be like my answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain,’” he said, discussing a little bit of the plot of the film and some of the characters’ backgrounds. Hawke plays Jake, a sheriff, while Pascal plays Silva, a gunslinger. The pair has a connection and haven’t seen each other in 25 years.

“One of them travels through the desert to find the other,” Almodóvar explains. “There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate.” While he didn’t say whether the film was a romance or not, the allusions are pretty clear. When asked about it, Almodóvar laughed and wanted to keep it a surprise for viewers. “You can guess,” he said. “I mean, masculinity is one of the subjects of the movie.” So yes, it’s gay.

Almodóvar was meant to direct “Brokeback Mountain” before Ang Lee was attached to the project. “I think Ang Lee made a wonderful movie, but I never believed that they would give me complete freedom and independence to make what I wanted,” Almodóvar said of Hollywood. “Nobody told me that — they said, ‘You can do whatever you want,’ but I knew that there was a limitation.”