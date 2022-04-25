Demi Lovato teases new rock album: ‘It’s my absolute best yet’

Demi Lovato is ready to start a new era! The singer has been teasing their upcoming album with emo rock sounds, revealing that they are proud of this new project and it might be even their best album.

The 29-year-old star, who recently unveiled a new tattoo, admitted they are “getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,“ adding, ”It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.“

Demi “posted a song called ‘Happy Ending’” and explained that while they wrote it “in an incredibly dark place,” they are appreciative of having a new positive perspective now.

“I’m so grateful I’m no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I’m sure that no matter what happens in my life...my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again,” Demi shared, telling their fans, “I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I love you all.”

This new era seems to be very different from Demi’s previous albums, however fans are speculating that it might be a similar sound from their first projects, including songs like ‘Don’t Forget’ and ‘Remember December.’

The singer first talked about her new album earlier this year, revealing she did “a funeral for my pop music,” posting a photo dressed in all black, accompanied by their friends.